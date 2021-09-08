Chelsea FC could make a move to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco next summer, according to reports.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Tchouameni was on the Blues’ transfer wish-list this summer but felt he could do with another season’s worth of experience in Ligue 1.

The same story claims that Chelsea FC chiefs hold Tchouameni in high regard and could make a move to sign him next summer.

According to the article, the Blues were concerned that Tchouameni, 21, may not have been able to have an instant impact at Chelsea FC this season, so they put their interest on hold for now.

The story also claims that Manchester United are among the other teams keeping a close eye on the Monaco midfielder ahead of the 2022 transfer windows.

The French midfielder has already made four appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with a home clash against Aston Villa.

