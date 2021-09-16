‘Of course’: Cesar Azpilicueta sends clear message to fans about Chelsea FC signing

Cesar Azpilicueta talks up the impact that he is expecting to see Romelu Lukaku have at Chelsea FC this season

Thursday 16 September 2021, 05:45 UK

Cesar Azpilicueta is confident that Romelu Lukaku can help to fire Chelsea FC to some major trophies this season.

The 28-year-old striker is settling into life back at Stamford Bridge after having completed a big-money move back to the south west London side from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Lukaku has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge since his return to the club, scoring three goals in four Premier League games and also finding the net in the 1-0 victory over Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Belgian forward will be hoping to help inspire Chelsea FC to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season after they finished fourth in the table last term.

And Azpilicueta believes that the former Manchester United striker will have a big impact on Chelsea FC’s season.

Speaking before the Champions League win over Zenit, Azpilicueta said: “The club always tries to improve the team every year and of course, Romelu is a great addition to the team.

“His experience, his desire, his ambition to help the team, of course we feel stronger as he gives us confidence. A new addition always helps, adds quality to the team.

“Romelu is a great personality, character and a great leader. He is very vocal, ambitious, he helps everybody.

“With his presence, you respect him. When the defenders see him, they know he is a big lad, powerful, who can create chances any time.

“We saw last Saturday how efficient he is and that’s made a massive impact already. It’s both the impact on and off the pitch, it is immense and we are very happy because he is a top-quality player.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on local rivals Tottenham.

Romelu Lukaku (Photo: Puma)
