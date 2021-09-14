‘I’m sure’: Cesar Azpilicueta sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Saul Niguez

Cesar Azpilicueta is confident that Saul Niguez will end up being an excellent signing for Chelsea FC this season.

The Spain international midfielder is getting used to life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Atletico Madrid at the end of the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal.

Chelsea FC have the option to make Saul’s move permanent at the end of the season and Blues fans will be keen to see how he settles in at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance of the season for the Blues when he started Chelsea FC’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.

However, he struggled to gain a foothold in the game and ended up being substituted at half-time by Thomas Tuchel.

Despite his quiet start to life at Stamford Bridge, Azpilicueta is confident that Saul will end up being a top signing for the Blues.

When asked to give his verdict on Saul’s start at Chelsea FC, Azpilicueta said: “Saul is a great player, I know him since his days in the national team, he has great experience at the highest level with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

“Of course, when he signed for Chelsea he had a bit of a stressful last hours in the transfer window, he arrived in a new country, had just a few training sessions, first game against a good opposition, they were very aggressive, it’s normal sometimes you need a bit more time to adapt.

“His response has been absolutely spot on. His desire to improve, asking questions, he wants to adapt as quick as possible.

“Some players need more time than others, that’s completely natural.

“He has our full support. He’s a great addition, I’m very happy to have him in our team.

“I’m sure he’ll keep growing and help the team because we need it from everybody. I’m sure he’ll be an important player in the season.”

Chelsea FC will take on Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip