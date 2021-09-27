‘They dominated us’: Cesar Azpilicueta makes honest admission after Chelsea FC defeat

Cesar Azpilicueta has conceded that Chelsea FC were simply outplayed by Manchester City following their 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on home soil as Pep Guardiola’s men claimed the victory thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ second-half goal.

Chelsea FC struggled to gain a foothold in the game as last season’s Premier League champions dominated proceedings at Stamford Bridge to claim an important win in the title race.

The result leaves the Premier League title race wide open, with Liverpool FC currently one point ahead of Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Everton in the table.

Chelsea FC full-back Azpilicueta was quick to hold his hands up after the final whistle and conceded that the Blues were outplayed by Guardiola’s side on Saturday.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Azpilicueta said: “We are disappointed with the result, it was not our best performance.

“Especially in the first 60 minutes it was hard to get out. We didn’t create chances, we lost the ball too easily. They dominated us.

“After the goal we had a good reaction, we pushed a bit but it was not enough to get something from the game.

“Sometimes when you play against tough opponents they play well, they are that their best level.

“We could not keep the ball as we like to do or get out of the pressure and find some spaces. We made so many mistakes in terms of passing, in terms of touches. We tried to stay in the game but from a short corner we lost the game.”

The 32-year-old Spaniard has featured in all six of Chelsea FC’s Premier League games so far this season, notching up one assist for his team-mates. He has also made one assist in the Champions League so far.

He continued: “Every competition is different, every game is a new challenge. Against City we lost, we are disappointed, we had the chance to get three important points but now we have to analyse it, improve on what we did not do that well and move on to the next game because it is a long season.

“We did not lose the league on Saturday, just as if we had won we knew we did not win the league on Saturday, so we have to keep working.”

Next up for Chelsea FC is a return to Champions League action as they prepare for a trip to Juventus on Wednesday night. Their next Premier League game is a home clash against Southampton on Saturday.

