Mauricio Pochettino issues warning about Chelsea FC in the Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Chelsea FC are the “team to beat” in the Champions League this season.

The Blues got their title defence off to a winning start on Tuesday night when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Zenit Saint-Petersburg at Stamford Bridge thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s second-half goal.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League last season after Thomas Tuchel steered them to glory following his appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January of last year.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino now feels that the south west London side are the main favourites to win the Champions League title this season because they are the defending champions.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Pochettino said: “It’s possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they’re the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad.

“We’re not a team yet. We are a club that has recruited many players this summer. There are some big names but we have to turn into a team.

“We know that we’ll be judged at the end of the season on our results. The pressure is there for all the clubs and we know that for a number of years, the Champions League is PSG’s main objective.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to take on Pochettino’s old side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues have taken 10 points from their opening four games in the English top flight this season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip