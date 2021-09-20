Garth Crooks singled out the “outstanding” Mateo Kovacic for special praise after the midfielder helped to inspire Chelsea FC to a 3-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Kovacic has been earning lots of praise for his impressive performances for the south west London side so far this season, with the Croatia international having started four of the Blues’ five games in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal and made three assists for the Blues so far this season – and he laid on the assist for N’Golo Kante’s goal in Sunday’s victory.

Kante’s strike came in between goals from Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger in the second half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Chelsea FC outclassed their London rivals to move top of the Premier League table.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has been impressed by what he has seen from Kovacic in Thomas Tuchel’s side so far this term – and he picked him in his team of the week after the win at Spurs.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “This lad has been outstanding all season for Chelsea.

“Quietly getting on with things and allowing the stars of the show to take the glory. However, make no mistake, Mateo Kovacic is at the heart of Chelsea’s success these days.”

Reflecting on Tottenham’s display, Crooks continued: “As for Spurs, how deep does Harry Kane intend to play? There were times in this match where the striker was so deep he was ineffective.

“Playing up front is often physical and painful, especially against the top teams and there is no getting away from that.

“When strikers start going deep for the ball, it’s for one of two reasons. Either they don’t fancy it up front anymore because it’s a little too physical or they aren’t getting enough of the ball. I hope it’s the latter.”

Kovacic has already made more assists this season than he did in the whole of the campaign last term, when he made just one in 27 Premier League games for the Blues.

The midfielder also featured 10 times in the Champions League for Chelsea FC last season en route to them winning the competition.

