Garth Crooks singled out the “brilliant” Edouard Mendy for special praise after the goalkeeper helped Chelsea FC to claim a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Blues returned to winning ways in the top flight thanks to two goals from Romelu Lukaku either side of Mateo Kovacic’s strike at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC’s win moved them to joint-top of the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester United and Liverpool FC after four games of the new campaign.

The south west London side have so far only conceded one goal in the Premier League this season and that has largely been down to Mendy’s solid performances in goal for the Blues.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mendy for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season and he picked him in his team of the week following Saturday evening’s win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The save from Ollie Watkins was brilliant.

“Mendy was leaning towards the right of his goal as Watkins turned inside to shoot with his right foot but pulled the ball towards the left-hand post.

“Mendy’s adjustment to turn the ball around the post was outstanding.

“The Senegal international then made two further saves from Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa. The second save he made was when he was still recovering from the first shot.

“This was one of those games where if Villa had played all night they wouldn’t have found a way past Mendy.”

Mendy will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

