Chelsea FC have suffered a setback in their bid to sign Erling Haaland after they were told they’d need to shell out on wages of £825,000 a week for the attacker, according to reports.

BILD, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Chelsea FC’s attempt to sign the talented 21-year-old ended this summer after being told about the player’s astronomical wage demands by his agent Mino Raiola.

The same story also claims that the Blues were told that they would need to fork out an additional £34m in agent fees just for Raiola.

Chelsea FC were one of the clubs linked with a move for the talented Norway international during the summer months – but a switch for the forward failed to materialise and he ended up staying at Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland’s future is likely to remain a source of speculation ahead of the January transfer window, with a host of European clubs said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

According to the story, if Chelsea FC had signed Haaland and met those wage demands, the Blues would have ended up paying the Norwegian forward wages of almost £43m a year.

Chelsea FC ended up signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan to bolster their attacking options this summer as they aim to challenge for the title this season.

