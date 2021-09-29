Rio Ferdinand changes his Premier League title prediction after Chelsea FC v Man City

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he now “can’t see past” Manchester City as the favourites to retain their Premier League title this season after their victory at Chelsea FC at the weekend.

The Citizens produced a masterclass at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime as they claimed a 1-0 victory thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ goal early in the second half.

Chelsea FC had looked unstoppable in the Premier League up until that game but the Blues were largely outplayed by Pep Guardiola’s side in south west London.

The result levelled things off at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Everton and Brighton all on 13 points after six games – with Liverpool FC one point clear at the top.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand had previously put Chelsea FC as the favourites to win the title this season after their impressive start under Thomas Tuchel – but the ex-England star has now revised his prediction in the wake of Saturday’s game.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I said Chelsea were favourites [for the title] a couple of weeks ago, but after watching them two – probably the best two teams in the league for the last six months – I can’t see past City. Seriously I can’t.

“Unless there’s some massive injury crisis at the club. Because what Pep does there, they dominate people in and out of possession. That’s the key, he dominates you with the ball and he dominates you without it. That was so impressive for me sitting there watching it live.”

He continued: “The way they dealt with this Chelsea team, at Stamford Bridge… and I remember Stamford Bridge is a hard place to go, at the best of times it’s a hard place to go. And the way that they went about their business was phenomenal.

“Off the ball they were unreal, it reminded me of Pep’s team in Barcelona. Aggressive, pressing high up the pitch, everybody in tune, leaving space in behind but don’t worry about that, they’ve got Ederson sweeping up. And really everyone in tune with that.”

Chelsea FC are now switching their focus back to Champions League affairs, as they prepare for their trip to Juventus on Wednesday night.

The two sides last met in the 2012-13 Champions League group stage, when Juve took four points off Chelsea FC to play a crucial role in the south west London club becoming the first holders to not survive the group stage of the following season’s competition.

History also looks to be against the Blues heading into Wednesday’s game – Chelsea FC’s record away to Serie A sides is W1 D3 L6. They have lost on their last four trips to Italy, with the sole win a 4-0 success at Lazio in the 2003-04 group stage.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip