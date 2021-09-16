Alan Shearer raves about ‘game-changing’ Chelsea FC star

Alan Shearer singled out the “game-changing” Romelu Lukaku for special praise after he helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Lukaku has made a great start to life back at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the south west London side from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The Belgian forward has already scored three goals in three Premier League games to help Chelsea FC take 10 points from their opening four matches, including a two-goal haul in the victory over Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku then continued his fine start to the new campaign by scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

England legend Shearer picked Lukaku in his Premier League team of the week for the most recent round of games, and the former striker was highly impressed by what he had seen from the forward against Villa.

Reflecting on Lukaku’s performance against Villa, Shearer wrote: “Two shots. Two goals!

“Marked his Stamford Bridge homecoming with another game-changing performance.”

Lukaku will be hoping to continue his good form when Chelsea FC take on Tottenham away from home on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip