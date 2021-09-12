Gary Lineker reacts as Romelu Lukaku fires Chelsea FC to victory over Aston Villa

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian striker’s double helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old forward is settling back into life at Stamford Bridge after the Blues shelled out around £97m to sign him from Inter Milan in the summer.

Lukaku did not score at Stamford Bridge during his first spell with the south west London side but he netted the first and last goals either side of Mateo Kovacic’s strike during the Premier League win on Saturday.

The striker has already scored three Premier League goals in three games this season and he will be hoping to help fire Chelsea FC to a genuine title challenge this season.

Former England star Lineker was impressed by what he saw from the striker as he helped to fire Chelsea FC to a victory in front of their home fans.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “Another glorious homecoming as @RomeluLukaku9 scores his first ever goal at Stamford Bridge.”

Speaking after the game, Lukaku said: “It’s my dream since I was 11. I’ve worked hard for this moment.

He added: “I was up and down at the start [of my career] but I’ve found a certain consistency in the last three years. With experience and hard work, I just keep on working.

“It’s a good start but we have to keep working. We know this year’s going to be very competitive. A lot of teams are going to be fighting for the title.”

Chelsea FC – who are second in the table – will take on Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip