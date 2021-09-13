‘I think everyone knows’: Gary Neville makes honest admission about Chelsea FC this season

Gary Neville believes that Chelsea FC will be “very difficult to stop” in the Premier League title race this season.

The Blues have made a strong start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves joint-top of the Premier League table after taking 10 points from their opening four games.

Romelu Lukaku has been in good form since his return to Stamford Bridge and he helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in the top flight on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC are aiming to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the title this season after they finished fourth in the English top flight last term.

The south west London side have not win the title since 2017 and former Manchester United star Neville reckons that the Blues are going to take some stopping this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “It was interesting because I’d expect Manchester United to beat Newcastle the way in which they did – with or without [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“But then I went home from Salford to watch the Chelsea-Villa game and Villa played well, and Villa are a decent side, but Chelsea again, just like robotic, methodical.

“When they scored that first goal, Lukaku, I just thought, ‘Ooh, it’s ominous’. The striker scoring, guaranteed, the players in behind him, a good midfield. They’re going to be very difficult to stop.

“The talk will all be about Manchester – Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United – but Chelsea I think everyone knows they’re serious.

“We’ve watched them now two or three times this season, I watched them against Liverpool at Anfield and it was a real performance.

“They’re just a good team. Good at Arsenal, they’ve got Tottenham next week away from home, that will be interesting.”

Chelsea FC are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they take on Zenit Saint-Petersburg at Stamford Bridge.

