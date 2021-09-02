Gary Neville makes honest admission about Chelsea FC’s title prospects

Gary Neville has admitted that Chelsea FC are going to prove “very difficult to stop” in the Premier League title race this season.

The south west London side have made a strong start to the new campaign and they have taken seven points from their opening three games in the top flight.

The Blues earned a 1-1 draw against Liverpool FC at Anfield in their most recent outing, despite having to play the second half with 10 men.

Chelsea FC have also secured wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal to make a positive start to their first full season under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have strengthened their squad this summer with the additions of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, as they look to assemble a team capable of winning the title this term.

Former Manchester United defender Neville says that he has been impressed by what he has seen from the Blues so far and he thinks that they will be one of the main contenders for the title.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said of Chelsea FC: “They are a strong team.

“I’ve watched them twice already this season, away at Arsenal and away at Anfield.

“That is a really good team, a team that wins and is ready to win more.

“When they went down to 10 men at Anfield, I never really thought it was going to be easy for Liverpool to break Chelsea down in the second half. That’s when you know you are playing against a good team because that’s the toughest place to play.

“And the addition of Saul along with Romelu Lukaku makes them stronger and stronger and stronger.

“In the midfield with Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic they already look really strong.

“You only need two in there with the way they play but Saul’s addition means they can challenge on all fronts. It strengthens them enormously and makes them more formidable than they were at Anfield last Saturday.”

Neville continued: “You could argue that Chelsea may be a bit light at the back, but what they do have is a system of playing with those two players sat in front of that back three that makes them solid.

“So what Thomas Tuchel has done since he’s come in is maybe recognise that they can’t be a back four.

“If you were looking at them as a pair of centre-backs you wouldn’t be sure about them winning the league, but with the three they have at the back, and sometimes it becomes a five with the two protecting in front, Chelsea are more than comfortable.

“They’ve got a system of playing that protects the individuals from potentially being isolated and that now, with the confidence and the belief they have when you win a Champions League like they did last season and with the business they have done in the transfer window, they are going to be very difficult to stop.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday 11 September.

