Glen Johnson rates Chelsea FC’s title hopes this season

Glen Johnson believes that the Premier League title race is destined to come down to a two-horse race between Chelsea FC and Manchester City this season.

The south west London side are looking to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this season as they look to claim the trophy for the first time since 2017.

Chelsea FC spent big on strengthening the squad with the additions of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez this summer as they look to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the title.

The Blues have won two of their opening three games in the top flight and will host Aston Villa in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC full-back Johnson reckons that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are likely to be the main contenders for the title this season.

Asked if this summer’s transfer activity has changed his opinion on the title race, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “Not really. Manchester City are always going to be there. Chelsea were improving anyway and now they’ve bought well this summer.

“Every side tries to improve every year. Obviously it doesn’t always work like that, but at the start of the season I thought it was going to be between City and Chelsea and – it hurts me to say it – even Manchester United.

“They were knocking on the door and they had a terrible home record. If they get that right then they can get an awful lot more points this year.

“But I think the title is going to be between those two teams – Manchester City and Chelsea. Maybe three.”

