Arsene Wenger makes prediction about Erling Haaland’s future after Chelsea FC reports

Arsene Wenger believes that it is inevitable that Erling Haaland will end up moving to the Premier League after he was heavily linked with Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window.

Haaland was touted as a possible target for the south west London club during the summer months as Thomas Tuchel considered bringing the Norway international to Stamford Bridge.

The Borussia Dortmund forward is widely considered to be one of European football’s most exciting attacking talents and his form over the last few seasons has been nothing short of remarkable.

Haaland, 21, has already scored three goals and made two assists in three Bundesliga games so far this season.

Last term, he netted a remarkable 27 goals and made six assists in the German top flight.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger believes that it is inevitable that Haaland will move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs in the near future.

Speaking to BILD, as quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “I think that will happen [a move to England]. The economic power of the Premier League is too strong.

“English football is dominant because it is where the most money is. The best players always go the best way to make the most money.

“Haaland is likely to be the next high-profile goalscorer after Mbappe. He’s a super talent.

“His ambition, his will to score goals and the ability to fight in a duel [set him apart]. He’s there and wants to win, there is something in him that is great for a striker.”

Chelsea FC will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

