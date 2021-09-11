Kai Havertz: What I really think about Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea FC

Kai Havertz is backing Romelu Lukaku to be a big hit at Chelsea FC this season following his return to the club from Inter Milan.

Lukaku, 28, is getting used to life back at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues in the summer transfer window.

The Belgian striker opened his Premier League account for the season by scoring the opener in their 2-0 win over Arsenal at The Emirates last month.

Lukaku has been brought in to help fire Chelsea FC to a Premier League title challenge this season as they aim to win the trophy for the first time since 2017.

Havertz says he has been impressed by what he has seen from Lukaku so far in a Chelsea FC shirt and he thinks that he will add a whole new dimension to their attacking play under Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to the Mic’d Up podcast, as quoted by Metro, Havertz said: “[Lukaku] brings a lot of things. He’s a very good striker.

“I think he also grew as a player very much in the last couple of years.

“We all know how tall and how big he is. To have him as a number nine for us all is very good because I think we are a little more flexible.

“We have, for example, Timo [Werner]. He’s a striker who always runs behind and always finds the spaces.

“Now we have another type of striker. It’s just nice to have such a big squad and have so many players. [Lukaku] is one of the best strikers in the world.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign on Tuesday night with a home clash against Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

