Glen Johnson reckons that Romelu Lukaku is destined to have a big season for Chelsea FC following his return to the club.

The 28-year-old is settling into life back at Stamford Bridge after he signed for the Blues from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel opted to bolster his attacking line-up at the south west London side by bringing the Belgian striker back to the club as he looks to mastermind a Premier League title challenge this season.

Lukaku helped Inter Milan to win the Serie A title last season and he will be hoping to help the Blues lift some major trophies in the coming years.

Former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC star Johnson is a keen admirer of Lukaku and he is tipping the striker to end up being a great signing for the south west London side.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said of Lukaku: “He’s hit the ground running hasn’t he?

“He’s banged in a couple, he looks the part and seems as if he’s a totally different player to the one that was there the first time. I think he’s proving to be a good signing for them.

“I always believed that Chelsea overlooked Olivier Giroud and they played better with him in the side, but Lukaku is a younger, fitter, stronger version of him.

“I think Lukaku suits their style of play and I think he’ll have a good season.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against Aston Villa.

