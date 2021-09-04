Glen Johnson rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Chelsea FC are the only team who can push Manchester City for the Premier League title this season, according to Glen Johnson.

The south west London side are aiming to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the trophy this term after they finished in fourth place last season.

Chelsea FC, who won the Champions League last season, have not lifted the Premier League trophy since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

The Blues have made a solid start to the new campaign, winning two of their three opening games and playing out a draw with Liverpool FC last time out.

Manchester City are aiming to defend their title after the ended up 12 points clear of second placed Manchester United last term.

Former Chelsea FC star Johnson feels that the Blues are the only team who could really push Manchester City for the title this term.

Speaking in an interview with BonusCodeBets, Johnson said: “Any team that wants to try and take on Manchester City will have to improve from last season.

“However, if anyone can push Manchester City this year, it will be Chelsea.

“Thomas Tuchel has done a tremendous job with a fantastic young squad, and they’ve added a world class striker in Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea will be a real threat this season.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

