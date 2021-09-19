Kai Havertz: We are hunting Liverpool FC and Man City

Kai Havertz has described Chelsea FC as the “hunters” of Liverpool FC and Manchester City in this season’s Premier League title race.

The Blues have made a solid start to the new season under Thomas Tuchel as they aim to challenge on all fronts following their Champions League triumph and fourth-placed finish last season.

Manchester City won last season’s Premier League title by finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, while Liverpool FC ended up third as they struggled to maintain consistent form during the course of the campaign.

This season, the stage is certainly set for an enthralling Premier League title race, with Chelsea FC having strengthened their squad with the additions of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez.

Manchester City also bolstered their team with the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, while Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Havertz, who joined Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, says he and his Blues team-mates see themselves as “hunters” trying to chase down the recent Premier League champions.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before the Blues’ trip to Tottenham on Sunday, Havertz said: “The last couple of years, Liverpool and Manchester City have been the best and only because we won the champions League we can’t just say this year we’re going to win it [Premier League].

“Of course we have the quality, we have the players to win the league but it’s not about saying that after the fourth game, it’s too early to say it.

“We’ve also said we’re the hunters of Liverpool and City, because they’ve showed in the last few years that they are unbelievable and we want to show that we are ourselves after the Champions League title.”

Liverpool FC secured a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita. Manchester City, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw with Southampton at The Etihad.

Havertz endured something of a mixed debut season in the Premier League last term, scoring four goals and making three assists in 27 top-flight games.

However, he ended the campaign on a high by scoring the winner in the Champions League final against Manchester City back in May.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip