Joe Cole believes that Romelu Lukaku will end up as the top goal-scorer in the Champions League with Chelsea FC this season.

The 28-year-old has made an excellent start to life back at Stamford Bridge and he scored the only goal of the game to help fire the Blues to a 1-0 victory over Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Lukaku has also hit the ground running in the Premier League since his big-money return to the club from Inter Milan, with the Belgian forward having scored three goals in three games in the English top flight.

The former Manchester United striker will be hoping to help Chelsea FC retain their Champions League trophy this season as they also look to mount a challenge for the Premier League title under Thomas Tuchel.

And former England and Chelsea FC star Cole is tipping Lukaku to be one of the main men in the Champions League this term.

“The comparisons with Didier Drogba are inevitable because of the positions they play,” Cole told BT Sport on Tuesday night.

“But what I’ve seeing with him now is that leadership role that Drogba had as well.

“You can see how the other players respond to him and his presence on the pitch. I think he’s looked at Didier and seen what a great player and a great leader he was.

“Lukaku and Chelsea is a match made in heaven. He’s a serious package now. I think he’ll be the top goal-scorer in the Champions League this season.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

