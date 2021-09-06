Romelu Lukaku reveals the Chelsea FC player who’s impressed him in training

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Jorginho since his return to Chelsea FC in the summer.

The Belgian striker has been settling into life back at Stamford Bridge after he re-signed for the Blues from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old has already scored his first goal for Chelsea FC this season when he netted the opener in the 2-0 victory at Arsenal last month.

Lukaku will now be hoping to push on and help to fire Chelsea FC to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season as they look to claim the trophy for the first time since 2017.

Jorginho has been in superb form for club and country lately, and he helped Chelsea FC to win the Champions League last season and Italy to win Euro 2020 in the summer.

And Lukaku has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Jorginho since his return to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to VTM Nieuws, Lukaku said: “I see someone like Jorginho every day now. That guy is really good at football.

“I also played two years against [Lorenzo] Insigne, who plays at the top of his game. They were all top. Tactically, we were outclassed [against Italy], but also football-wise. And that hurt.”

Chelsea FC will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

