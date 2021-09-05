Romelu Lukaku reveals the moment he set his heart on Chelsea FC return

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that it wasn’t until Chelsea FC made a third bid to sign him that he set his heart on a return to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian striker secured a return to the south west London side in the summer transfer window after Chelsea FC decided to bring him back to the club from Inter Milan.

Lukaku joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2019 and enjoyed a good run of form with the Italian club as he helped them to win the Serie A title last season.

The 28-year-old forward has now revealed that he initially had reservations about a move back to the Premier League, but after Chelsea FC made their third offer, he realised that it was time to return to London.

Speaking in an interview with HLN, as quoted by Sky Sports, Lukaku said: “I was only going to leave Inter Milan for Chelsea.

“Kids love Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United. And Chelsea for me, everyone knows what Chelsea means to me.

“If they ask me, why would I say no? I only realised that Chelsea was serious at the third offer. So it was €100m (£85m), then it was €105m (£90m), and then it went to €110m (£94m). Then I knew, this is truly serious.

“I was in a deep hole at Man United. I didn’t want to go behind Inter’s back.

“So after training I went to [Inter boss Simone] Inzaghi’s office. I didn’t want to ruin the atmosphere because I was no longer with my head in Milan. So I asked him: please find an agreement.”

Lukaku has scored one goal in two Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season and he will be hoping to start when the Blues host Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip