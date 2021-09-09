John Terry believes that Romelu Lukaku could be the missing piece in the Chelsea FC puzzle as the Blues look to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Belgian striker is getting used to life back at Stamford Bridge after he signed for the Blues from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old played a key role in helping Inter to win the Italian league title last season and the former Manchester United forward will be hoping to help propel Thomas Tuchel’s men to a genuine challenge for the English top flight this term.

Terry played alongside Lukaku during his first spell at Stamford Bridge, and the former Chelsea FC captain reckons that he could be the missing link for the Blues to win the title this season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Terry said: “I think they’re looking very good, he [Lukaku] is the one big one missing.

“I know they won the Champions League last season but probably just missed out [on the Premier League] overall because of that, I think bringing him in he kind of gives that, he’s shown that already.

“He’s got something to prove at Chelsea too, it didn’t work out for him last time, I know Rom and he’s very determined to do well.

“Chelsea are looking great at the minute and I think they can give Manchester City a push.”

Lukaku will be expecting to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

