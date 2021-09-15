Thomas Tuchel explains what Romelu Lukaku has brought to the Chelsea FC dressing room

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his delight at the way Romelu Lukaku has been settling into life at Chelsea FC this season.

The Belgian forward has made an excellent start to life back at Stamford Bridge after the Blues brought him back to the club in a big-money deal from Inter Milan in the summer.

Lukaku has already netted three goals in three games for the south west London side and he opened his Champions League account for the season by scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over Zenit Saint-Petersburg on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC moved to bring in the experienced 28-year-old striker to add more firepower to their squad and to help them sustain a Premier League title challenge this season.

And Blues boss Tuchel has been delighted by the impact that Lukaku has had since his move back to the club, both on and off the pitch.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Tuesday night, Tuchel said: “He was the type of guy that we were missing in our team, the profile, but not only for the talent but also for his personality.

“He is a super humble guy, he loves football, he loves to train. He is such a good communicator in the dressing room, he is open to everybody and that creates a certain atmosphere and energy around him and within the team.

“The atmosphere and the spirit last year took us very, very far and it is very important that we have it again, and we have it with Romelu because he loves Chelsea and knows what this club is all about.

“It gives us belief and gives everybody around him a lot of confidence when strikers score and are decisive.

“There is no talk and no video of any coach in the world that can have the same impact.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

