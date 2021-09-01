Harry Redknapp rates Chelsea FC and Man United’s title chances

Harry Redknapp believes that both Chelsea FC and Manchester United are among four contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils have spent big in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and most recently Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tasked with steering the Red Devils to a genuine Premier League title challenge this term after they finished second and without a trophy last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC have brought in striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan to add to their attacking options at Stamford Bridge as they look to improve on their fourth-placed finish from last season.

Former Tottenham manager Redknapp feels that Chelsea FC and Manchester United will be alongside Liverpool FC and Manchester City as the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking in an interview with BetVictor, Redknapp said: “I think United have strengthened up. Varane is a great signing for them and they’ve made one or two good signings so they’ll be stronger again this year.

“I think it’s a very open Premier League this year. I think Chelsea look very strong and Lukaku is a fantastic signing as he gives them so much more.

“He gives them what they missed last year: a focal point to the team, goals, and strength.

“He’s got everything and can make a difference to Chelsea.

“Liverpool really haven’t done an awful lot of business but they’ve got [Virgil] van Dijk fit who is like a new signing so I think it’s a wide open Premier League this year.

“I think there’s four teams that could win it and any one of them wouldn’t surprise me.”

Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Liverpool FC have all taken seven points from their opening three games, while Manchester City are a point behind on six.

