Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that the Premier League title race is going to come down to a “straight fight” between Chelsea FC and Manchester City this season – and he is tipping Thomas Tuchel’s men to win the title.

Manchester City are aiming to defend their crown this term after they won the title last season by finishing 12 points ahead of Manchester United in the table.

Chelsea FC ended up fourth in the table last term and won the Champions League following the appointment of Tuchel as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

The Blues have strengthened their squad this summer with the additions of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, and they have made a solid start to the new campaign.

Chelsea FC have won two of their opening three games in the top flight and they played out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC in the Premier League at Anfield last time out.

Former Aston Villa star Agbonlahor reckons that the title race this season is going to come down to a straight shootout between Chelsea FC and Manchester City – and he is tipping the London side to come out on top.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “For me, it will be a straight fight between Chelsea and Manchester City for the title this season.

“Jack [Grealish] offers City a different dimension and gives their squad better quality. Yes, they could’ve done with another forward but Ferran Torres has shown that he’s a striker in the making.

“You’ve also got Gabriel Jesus who’s looked much better this season as well so I think City have had a decent window.

“However, for me, Chelsea are the strongest team and I think they will just edge out City and become champions.

“They look like they can strangle teams. They look like they’ll concede the least goals this season.”

Chelsea FC will host Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday evening.

