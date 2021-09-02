Gary Neville: What I really think about Saul Niguez joining Chelsea FC

Gary Neville has his say on Chelsea FC's move to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on loan

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Thursday 2 September 2021, 22:00 UK
Gary Neville
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Saul Niguez will end up being an “excellent” signing for Chelsea FC this season.

The Blues completed a deal to bring the Spanish midfielder to Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy, on deadline day.

Thomas Tuchel opted to bring in the 26-year-old Spaniard to bolster his options in the middle of the park as he aims for his team to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Saul could make his Premier League debut for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Aston Villa on Saturday 11 September at Stamford Bridge.

And former Manchester United star Neville feels that Saul will end up being a great addition to Tuchel’s side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “Saul is just another excellent player.

“He’s got massive experience at the top of La Liga, massive experience in the Champions League and at international level.

“He fits the Chelsea profile of signing players that are ready.

“That’s Chelsea’s model and you look at what they’ve done in this transfer window in terms of ins and outs and again, it’s been another exemplary performance from them.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table after having won two and drawn one of their opening three games this season.

