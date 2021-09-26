Michael Owen offers his thoughts on Chelsea FC’s title hopes after Man City defeat

Michael Owen believes that Chelsea FC’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday highlights just how competitive the title race is going to be this season.

The south west London side suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season when Gabriel Jesus’ second-half goal wrapped up a victory for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Jesus’ shot deflected off Jorginho and past Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea FC goal in the 53rd minute, and Thomas Tuchel’s side were unable to conjure an equaliser as they dropped points for the second time this season.

The result moved Manchester City level on points with Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the Premier League table, after the Red Devils suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen still feels that Chelsea FC may have something of an edge in the Premier League title race this season, but he thinks that Saturday’s results have blown the chase wide open.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as reported by Metro, after Saturday lunchtime’s games, Owen said: “Manchester City’s win does wonders for them but I don’t think they will ever believe they can’t win a match because they’re such a talented team.

“What it does do is breath a sigh of relief for the rest of the league because everyone has been thinking, ‘wow, this new Chelsea team look unbelievable… how can we beat them? How do we score against them?’

“There’s been a feeling over the last week or two and everyone was saying Chelsea would win the league. But things change, Man City and Liverpool will play them and things will change.

“At the time if you put a gun to my head and asked me who would win it I would have said the same thing: Chelsea.

“Everyone was swaying towards Chelsea. Now I think people will realise everyone is still beatable.

“This is going to be an unbelievable title race, no one is going to run away with it. Man City, the reigning champions, have just gone to champions-elect Chelsea and not only won, but outplayed them.

“So I think people will have a new opinion now, some people will still think Chelsea and they’ve got a great chance, but I just think a lot of people were getting carried away with Chelsea. It shows they are human after all.”

Manchester City dominated with 60 per cent of possession and also had four shots on target, while Chelsea FC failed to hit the target all game.

Blues boss Tuchel was philosophical after the game, telling BT Sport: “We conceded a goal from a set play.

“Even if we wanted to go for long balls for Romelu [Lukaku] it was not precise enough. I didn’t really feel the belief that we could escape the short balls.

“It was doubtful and it felt like we had something to lose. We lacked a little bit of freshness also.”

Chelsea FC must now prepare for their trip to Turin to face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night in their second group game.

