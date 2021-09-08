Pat Nevin issues warning to Chelsea FC ahead of Aston Villa clash

Pat Nevin has warned Chelsea FC’s players that they must brace for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when they welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues will be looking to return to winning ways in the English top flight after they played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool FC at Anfield last time out.

Chelsea FC concluded their summer transfer business with the signing of Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid for the season and the Spaniard will be eager to make his Premier League debut for the south west London side.

The Blues are looking to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season after their fourth-placed finish last term.

However, former Chelsea FC man Nevin has warned that Thomas Tuchel’s side can ill afford to take the threat posed by Aston Villa lightly.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “Aston Villa await at the weekend and three days later the Bridge will be bulging again for a Champions League night.

“Did we really take those nights for granted for so long? We will relish every minute this time and these two ties are more interesting than they might first seem to the untrained eye, which often includes mine!

“Aston Villa have two strikers in Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins who are well capable of scoring hatfuls of goals in the Premier League. They must be watched.

“This is a match laced with danger from a fearless side with a manager who will turn up with little to lose, and a growing belief in his newly-refurbished team, even if they don’t have Jack Grealish to call on.”

Chelsea FC won the Champions League last season thanks to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City back in May.

