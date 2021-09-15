Pat Nevin: Chelsea FC star had one of best games of his Blues career against Villa

Mateo Kovacic had the best game of his Chelsea FC career during the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

The 27-year-old made his third Premier League start of the season for the Blues against the Villains and scored one goal and made one assist to help the south west London side claim all three points.

Kovacic played a key role in the opening goal when he slid through a perfect pass for Romelu Lukaku to net in the 15th minute.

The Croatia international then got on the scoresheet himself in the 49th minute, before Lukaku netted his second of the match late on.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin was highly impressed by what he saw from Kovacic on Saturday and he lavished praise on the midfielder following the game.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “It must be mentioned that Mateo Kovacic had one of the best games of his Chelsea career at the weekend.

“Every part of his performance was sublime. The through-ball for Romelu for the opener was one that Glenn Hoddle, Cesc Fabregas or Andrea Pirlo would have been bursting with pride to have delivered, in their pomp!

“I could rewind and watch that pass time and again. In fact I did, especially from the camera angle behind the goal.

“It was precision levels beyond regular mathematics.”

Kovacic has scored one goal and made two assists in four Premier League games so far this season.

Chelsea FC will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

