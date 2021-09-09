Paul Pogba has admitted that he has been very impressed by what he has seen from Aurelien Tchouameni on duty for France in recent days.

The 21-year-old made his full senior debut for France last week and has featured in all three of their recent World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Finland.

Reports this week have claimed that Chelsea FC have identified Tchouameni as one of their top transfer targets for the summer window next year.

Manchester United were also credited with an interest in the midfielder over the summer but he ended up staying at Monaco.

Pogba has now admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the young midfielder and he is looking forward to playing more games with him.

When asked to give his verdict on Tchouameni, Pogba told RTL, as quoted by Metro: “Very, very good. He’s not a boy, he’s a man.

“It’s a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

“We wish him to play a lot more games and that I am always by his side.”

Pogba will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are preparing to host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

