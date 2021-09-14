‘It’s got to be’: Rio Ferdinand issues advice to Chelsea FC star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Rio Ferdinand believes this season could be a make-or-break campaign for Callum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea FC.

The 20-year-old England international will be hoping to play a key role for the Blues this term as the south west London side look to challenge for the Premier League title.

The attacking midfielder made his first start of the season for Chelsea FC on Saturday evening as he helped to fire them to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Last season, Hudson-Odoi was limited to just 10 starts in the Premier League, as he scored two goals and made three assists in 23 appearances in total in the top flight.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand now wants to see Hudson-Odoi push on and stake his claim for a regular spot in the first team this season and beyond.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Hudson-Odoi has been promising and threatening for a couple of seasons now.

“It’s got to be his breakthrough season where he really cements his place in that team if he’s going to have a chance of staying there and being a real Chelsea player for many years to come.

“Because he’s got undoubted talent, but he hasn’t really translated the talent he showed as a kid in the youth teams and the teams coming up.

“He had that big buzz around him which he hasn’t transferred yet consistently into this Chelsea team so hopefully he can do that.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

