Rivaldo admits it’s a ‘joy’ to see Chelsea FC star playing so well

Rivaldo has admitted that he has been delighted to see his fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva flourish in the Premier League since his transfer to Chelsea FC.

The Brazilian defender arrived at Stamford Bridge in August of last year when he signed an initial one-year contract with the Blues while Frank Lampard was in charge following a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 37-year-old played a key role for the Blues as he scored two goals in 23 games in the Premier League last season, and also featured eight times on their way to Champions League glory.

Thiago Silva, who signed a one-year extension to his deal with Chelsea FC back in June, has netted one goal in three Premier League games so far this term, having started two of the Blues five fixtures in the top flight so far.

The defender has brought some stability and experience to Thomas Tuchel’s back-line and he will be hoping to help Chelsea FC to sustain a Premier League title challenge this season.

Brazil legend Rivaldo has now expressed his delight at how Thiago Silva has been performing for the Blues – and he thinks that he could even earn a spot in the national team squad for next winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with Betfair, Rivaldo said: “It’s a joy to see Thiago Silva playing so well for Chelsea in the best league in the world.

“Players can extend their careers at the highest level longer than in the past. Dani Alves is another who’s played well into his late-30s in recent years.

“With the quality and class Silva is showing in a tough competition, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him playing for Brazil at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

“His experience would be a bonus for the team. He is used to facing some of the best strikers in the world regularly which could be crucial for Brazil in decisive moments of the World Cup next year.

“I think Brazil manager Tite’s decision will also depend on potential new centre-backs that might emerge this season, but it should be a great comfort for the Brazilian manager to see Silva in such a great form and probably ready to compete at the highest-level next year.”

Thiago Silva won seven Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain plus six Coupe de la Ligue crowns. He also won Serie A with AC Milan back in 2010-11.

Speaking after he extended his contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, Chelsea FC director Marina Granovskaia explained how Thiago Silva’s “quality” made handing him a new deal an easy decision.

“Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us,” said Granovskaia.

“We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they host champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

