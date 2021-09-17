Talks are “ongoing” between Chelsea FC and Antonio Rudiger’s representatives as they aim to tie the defender down to a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Rudiger has been in excellent form for the Blues since Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge back in January and he has been earning rave reviews for his performances lately.

The 28-year-old German defender’s current contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire at the end of this season and Chelsea FC are understandably keen to resolve his situation to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

Rudiger has started all five of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League and Champions League this season and he will be hoping to play a key role for the Blues this term as they aim to win the English top flight for the first time since 2017.

According to Romano, talks between the Blues and Rudiger are ongoing, with a new deal for fellow defender Andreas Christensen thought to be closer to fruition.

Posting on Twitter, Italian journalist Romano said: “Talks ongoing with Antonio Rudiger who asks for increased salary.

“Agreement almost ready with Andreas Christensen.

“No official talks started yet with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante – but both are on the list.

“New contracts are priority for Chelsea since months.”

Rudiger made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea FC last season, scoring one goal in the top flight.

He also made one assist in 11 Champions League games last term as he helped the south west London side to win the title for a second time in their history.

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on London rivals Tottenham.

