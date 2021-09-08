Pat Nevin has warned Chelsea FC’s rivals that the “unstoppable” Romelu Lukaku is ready to help fire them to a serious title challenge this season.

The 28-year-old has just secured a return to Stamford Bridge after the Blues shelled out around £97m to bring him back to the club from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Lukaku has already opened his account for Chelsea FC in the Premier League this season, netting the opener in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal last month in the Premier League.

The former Manchester United striker has also been in good form for Belgium – he scored twice in the 5-2 win over Estonia and also found the net and made an assist in 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

Lukaku will now return to Chelsea FC as they begin their preparations for the Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

And Nevin feels that the Belgian forward has already showcased his “unstoppable” talent with his recent performances for club and country.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “Romelu has been travelling just about solidly since deciding to come back to the club, though happily it doesn’t appear to have affected his goalscoring touch/

“He scored one against Arsenal of course and two more for his country against Estonia.

“Against Czech Republic he was at it again though, basically showing that he was unstoppable, finishing after a superb through ball to notch his 67th for Belgium!”

Chelsea FC, who drew 1-1 at Liverpool FC last time out, finished fourth in the Premier League table and won the Champions League last season.

