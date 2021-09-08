Chelsea FC’s Romelu Lukaku will score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season , claims pundit

Romelu Lukaku will score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League this season, according to Darren Bent.

The Belgian striker is settling into life back at Chelsea FC after his big-money move back to the club from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Lukaku has already opened his account for the south west London side this season, scoring the opener in the 2-0 win over Arsenal last month.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, will be aiming to make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United on Saturday when Newcastle United make the trip to Old Trafford.

The Portugal superstar is looking to help propel Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season.

However, former Aston Villa striker Bent reckons that it will be Lukaku who ends up bagging more goals in the English top flight this season due to the way Chelsea FC’s team is set up.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent said: “I think when you look at Chelsea and you look at the goals they get, I think a lot of them will go through Lukaku.

“Whereas yes, we know how good Ronaldo is, but Mason Greenwood is going to chip in with some, Bruno Fernandes, [Marcus] Rashford when he comes back, [Edinson] Cavani. See he [Ronaldo] might not even play [all the games], but if Lukaku is fit he’s playing.

“You look at Lukaku, Chelsea brought him for a purpose in terms of he has to play. That was the missing piece of the jigsaw for me and he’s already 1-0 up [in goals vs Ronaldo], he’s already got a head start.”

Chelsea FC – who finished fourth in the table last term – will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

