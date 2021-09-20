‘Pure quality’: Roy Keane raves about Chelsea FC after Tottenham win

Roy Keane described Chelsea FC’s performance against Tottenham as “pure quality” after the Blues claimed an impressive 3-0 away victory on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC sealed a dominant win against their London rivals to underline their status as title contenders and move top of the Premier League table on goal difference.

After a goalless first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger wrapped up a superb victory for Thomas Tuchel’s men and pushed them above Liverpool FC in the table.

Tottenham struggled to gain a foothold in the game as they suffered their second straight defeat in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo – both by a 3-0 scoreline.

Former Manchester United captain Keane was highly impressed by what he saw from Chelsea FC on Sunday but also felt that Tottenham were a class below their London rivals.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Keane said: “Men vs boys, I couldn’t believe how bad Spurs were.

“You can have an off-day and sometimes you lose to quality, but the lack of desire, particularly with the second and last goals… The game is 90 minutes long, the idea that a team has done well for the first 45, it doesn’t matter. It is over the course of the game.

“Chelsea are a brilliant team, we saw that with the subs coming on, pure quality.

“I have no problem with them being short on quality. And I’m including [Harry] Kane, his body language and performance today, my goodness…

“I’m pretty angry watching Spurs today. The difference in terms of desire and wanting to win a football match, the Tottenham players were not doing the basics of a game of football.

“I’m talking about closing someone down and putting your body on the line, that comes from desire, that comes from within.

“We can criticise the coach and a lot of other stuff, but get to the ball, stop the shot and out your body on the line.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions to League Cup affairs and their third-round tie against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Their next Premier League game is a showdown with defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

Tottenham’s next Premier League clash is a north London derby showdown against Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip