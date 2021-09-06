Marcos Alonso has heaped praise on Saul Niguez and is backing the midfielder to be a big success at Chelsea FC this season.

The Spaniard has joined the south west London side on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid and Chelsea FC also have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old midfielder sealed his move to Stamford Bridge on deadline day last week and he will now be looking to make a major impact in the Premier League with the Blues.

Alonso knows Saul well from international duty from Spain and he is backing the midfielder to have a big impact at Stamford Bridge this season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Alonso said: “I know Saul from the national team, and also we shared a manager from when we were in the Real Madrid academy.

“He’s a great player. His conditions are going to be good for the Premier League. He is strong physically, he is very good in the air, and those are things you need when you move to this league.

“He is ready to kick off and hopefully we can take advantage of his qualities and he will be of great help to the team, because it’s going to be a long year, with a lot of competitions.”

Saul could make his first Premier League appearance for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

