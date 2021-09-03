‘It’s really important’: Saul Niguez makes admission about his move to Chelsea FC

Saul Niguez believes that having some of his Spanish team-mates at Chelsea FC will help him to settle in quickly at the club.

The 26-year-old midfielder completed a deadline-day move to Stamford Bridge earlier this week after Chelsea FC moved to bring him in on a season-long loan deal.

Chelsea FC also have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season depending on his performances in the Premier League this term.

The Spaniard will now be aiming to adapt quickly to life in the Premier League as he looks to help Chelsea FC to challenge for the top-flight title this season.

Saul will link up with his fellow Spaniards Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge this season.

And the midfielder is confident that the trio will help him to settle in and adapt quickly to life at the south west London side.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Saul said: “It’s really important. Having [Cesar] Azpilicueta, Marcos [Alonso] and Kepa, especially Kepa, who has shared a room with me since we started playing for the Spanish national youth team.

“But I already told Kepa to speak to me in English because I need to learn and get used to it. I don’t want to speak in Spanish with them.

“He can help me, but I’ll try to speak to him in English as much as I can, unless I’m really struggling.”

The midfielder also revealed that it was a lifelong ambition of his to play in the Premier League.

He continued: “Since I was a child, I always had two goals – to make history at Atletico Madrid and to play in the Premier League, not only because of the league itself but also for its culture and the language.

“The language is a big challenge for me and I want to learn it as soon as possible in order to be able to communicate with my team-mates simply and comfortably.

“At Atletico I used to speak with [Kieran] Trippier but my English isn’t good enough. I don’t even dare to do interviews in English!”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Aston Villa.

