Saul Niguez opens up on his decision to sign for Chelsea FC

Saul Niguez has lifted the lid on his decision to leave Atletico Madrid and sign for Chelsea FC on loan for the season.

The Spanish midfielder has penned a one-year loan deal with the south west London side after opting to leave the La Liga side and join the Premier League outfit.

Saul struggled for game-time in his favoured midfield position last season despite helping Atletico Madrid to win the La Liga title.

The 26-year-old was limited to 22 starts in La Liga last season and he will be hoping for more regular playing time this season with Chelsea FC.

The midfielder has now opened up on his decision to leave Atletico Madrid and sign for Chelsea FC on loan this summer.

Speaking on his Twitch channel following the move on deadline day, Saul said: “I don’t know if I would endure a season like last year or two years ago. I know I could have been happy for a few days or a few weeks at home.

“But I needed to find myself again and the possibility of Chelsea arose, a true European champion. It is the most complicated thing, the decision to leave, because I am leaving alone without my wife or my family and hardly knowing English.

“The only negative was not playing in my position [at Atletico Madrid].

“I could not show what I would like. I had a block in my head that did not allow me to play in another role. Chelsea’s option was to leave my comfort zone. It won’t be easy to get into that team.

“At Chelsea I will train in my position. Then we will see if I play. That is the biggest cause of my decision.

“I want to go to Chelsea, try the experience and then see what happens. I don’t want to think further. I want to go, compete and help Chelsea.

“Personally, I want to go back to being the Saul that I want to see. I don’t want to see the Saul that you’ve seen these last two years. I was very frustrated not being able to show people what I am capable of.”

Chelsea FC have won two and drawn one of their opening three games in the Premier League this season.

The Blues will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

