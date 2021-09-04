Chelsea FC told they have made the signing of the summer

Chelsea FC made the signing of the summer by snapping up Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, according to former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The south west London side moved to bring the Spanish midfielder to Stamford Bridge on deadline day on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next year.

The 26-year-old will now be hoping to hold down a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team as he looks to try and help the Blues to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Former England shot-stopper Robinson was impressed to see Chelsea FC make a move for Saul and he was surprised that Manchester United did not try and bring the Spaniard to Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Robinson said: “Chelsea have pulled off the deal of the window in Saul Niguez because he is a world-class player.

“I am very surprised that Man United didn’t push harder for him. They could really do with a player like him.

“£34m with a small loan fee to start with? That is the deal of the window by a long way and I think United have missed out.

“Don’t get me wrong, United have had a great window. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo speaks for itself. Raphael Varane is their best signing in my opinion though.

“He is an outstanding player who will bring a lot of stability to that back four.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the late kick-off next Saturday evening.

