Saul Niguez reveals the Chelsea FC player who has left him ‘very surprised’

Saul Niguez has revealed that he has been left “very surprised” by the quality of Thiago Silva following his arrival at Chelsea FC from Atletico Madrid last month.

Saul joined the south west London side on an initial season-long loan deal from the Spanish club, and the Blues also have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

The 26-year-old midfielder made his first appearance for Chelsea FC in the Premier League when he started the clash against Aston Villa last weekend – but he ended up being substituted at half-time after struggling to settle in the game.

Saul has been getting used to life in London over the last few weeks as he continues to work on his fitness levels and aims to hold down a regular spot in the first team.

And the Spain international has now revealed that veteran defender Thiago Silva has been one of the players who has stood out to him during training at Cobham.

Speaking in an interview with Fabrizio Romano published on YouTube, Saul said: “I was very surprised by Thiago Silva. A person at 36 years, with the level he has, being a professional in the gym every day with us.

“He works not to get injured, he is always focused, he is very intelligent tactically and understands football very well.

“It guides you in the match. He understands football very well and has surprised me a lot for good (reasons).”

Thiago Silva was brought to Chelsea FC on a free transfer last summer when Frank Lampard was still in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian defender scored two goals in 23 Premier League games for the Blues and also notched up eight appearances in the Champions League to help them win the title under Thomas Tuchel.

Saul also reserved praise for summer signing Romelu Lukaku, having trained with him on a regular basis in recent days.

He continued: “I know many of the players, plus I followed the Premier League and Chelsea a lot. I know most of the players but if I had to say a name I would say Lukaku because I haven’t followed Serie A a lot.

“I never played against him. Against his brother yes, in the academy. Maybe I played against him as a kid in the national team but I don’t remember.

“He and his brother are big and very strong. But I think this year in Serie A he has performed at a great level.”

