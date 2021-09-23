Shaun Wright-Phillips predicts where Chelsea FC and Man City will finish

Shaun Wright-Phillips is tipping Chelsea FC to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City this season.

The Blues have begun the new campaign in fine form as they target the title in Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC brought in striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window from Inter Milan, and also bolstered their squad with the addition of Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The south west London side – who have won six top-flight titles in total – are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table after having won four of their five opening games in the top flight.

They are level on points with Liverpool FC and Manchester United, with all three teams having taken 13 points from their opening five games.

Perhaps most impressive has been Chelsea FC’s strength in defence this term, with the Blues having conceded just once all season, and having scored 12 goals so far.

Former Manchester City star Wright-Phillips feels that Chelsea FC are the main contenders for the title this season – ahead of last term’s champions Manchester City.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Wright-Phillips said: “I have to be honest and right this second, I think Chelsea would pip City to the title.

“The fact that they don’t have to play well and still come away with 3-0 wins is unbelievable and [Thomas] Tuchel has even said they haven’t played well yet.

“He still wants more from his team and wants them to play his way still, but they’re coming away with these wins still.

“If I could be a manager and say that every week, then I’d be over the moon.”

He continued: “I think when Frank Lampard was in charge the attack looked really fluent, but they were conceding too many goals.

“Tuchel came in and assured that defence up, at first it looked like the defence and midfield were two separate teams. As soon as it started coming together, you can see it runs like a well-oiled machine.

“They might not always play attractive football, but they get results, and they don’t mind not having the ball in spells because they can hit teams on the counter.”

Chelsea FC, who won the Champions League by beating Manchester City in the final last season, are gunning for their seventh top flight title and are aiming to get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

Next up for the Blues is a crunch showdown with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime – a game which could provide some hints as to where the trophy might be headed next year.

Manchester City are currently three points behind Chelsea FC in the table.

