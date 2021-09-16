Alan Shearer praises ‘incredible’ Chelsea FC star for his display against Villa

Alan Shearer was impressed by Mateo Kovacic's performance for Chelsea FC against Aston Villa

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Thursday 16 September 2021, 05:15 UK
Mateo Kovacic
Mateo Kovacic (Photo: The Sport Review)

Alan Shearer heaped praise on Mateo Kovacic as he picked him in his Premier League team of the week following his fine display for Chelsea FC against Aston Villa.

The Croatia international was in good form for Thomas Tuchel’s men as he scored one and set up another in the 3-0 victory over the Villains at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Kovacic slid Romelu Lukaku through on goal for the opener, before adding a goal himself to put the south west London side in control. Lukaku then added a third goal late on to wrap up all three points.

The 27-year-old Kovacic also played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Shearer was particularly impressed by Kovacic’s display for the Blues against Villa as he picked him in his Premier League team of the week.

Writing in his column, Shearer said of Kovacic’s performance: “His incredible pass created Romelu Lukaku’s first goal, before he added a second with a clever finish.”

The midfielder will be hoping to start when the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday.

