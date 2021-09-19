Graeme Souness rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title hopes

Graeme Souness believes that Chelsea FC look like the real deal in the Premier League title race this season.

The south west London side are looking to mount a serious challenge for the top-flight trophy this term after they finished in fourth place last season.

The Blues brought in striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, and also signed midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid before the deadline.

Thomas Tuchel is now aiming to steer the Blues to a title challenge in his first full season in charge of the club.

Former Liverpool FC star Souness believes that Chelsea FC have already made themselves extremely hard to beat this season and he reckons they will be one of the main contenders for the title as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2017.

Writing in his column for The Times, before Sunday’s clash with Tottenham, Souness said: “If you’re playing against Chelsea it’s hard to see where you’ll get joy. They can take you on in a football match or stand up to you physically.

“They have strength in the middle and on the flanks and now carry a real goal threat – which they lacked last season – after signing Romelu Lukaku.

“Like all the best teams, Chelsea have a plan B. If circumstances conspire against them, they can change their strategy.

“How well did they do that after going down to ten men away to Liverpool? Sometimes, for whatever reason, an obvious one being a red card, you have to adapt and plan B comes out, and they applied it perfectly.”

Souness also went on to underline his belief that Manchester United have more proving to do in the title race this season than their rivals Manchester City, Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC.

He continued: “I agree this is the strongest top four we’ve seen in the Premier League for several years

“But with the caveat that there are still more question marks against Manchester United than any of the other title contenders – Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

“United have not won any major trophies recently and have spent a great deal of money. Liverpool and City have been the real deal for the past few years and Chelsea have won the Champions League.

“If you put it like that, it’s common sense. The other ones have not only won trophies, but the big trophies, the important ones.”

Chelsea FC are in League Cup action on Wednesday night when they host Aston Villa in the third round of the competition.

