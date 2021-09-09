Andreas Christensen: What I really think about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Andreas Christensen says that he feels the full trust of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC and is looking forward to continuing his role in the Blues team.

The 25-year-old has made a solid start to the season for the south west London side and he has started all three of their Premier League games so far this term.

Christensen endured something of a more difficult campaign last term, as he was limited to just 15 starts in the Premier League for the Blues.

However, the Danish defender has enjoyed a more regular role in the first team at Stamford Bridge since Tuchel’s arrival at the club as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

The centre-half now says that he is focused on helping Chelsea FC to achieve at the highest level as they look to compete for the Premier League title this term.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Christensen said of Tuchel: “I know he believes in me. I’ve played a big role since he came in.

“I had a difficult period but luckily now it’s going the right way for me. Things can move fast in this world but the most important thing is just that I have never given up.”

He added: “We’ve won the Champions League and the Super Cup so I’m very happy to be at the club right now.

“I feel like Chelsea are the right place to be in England.”

The Denmark international will be expecting to make his fourth Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday when Chelsea FC host Aston Villa in the top flight.

