Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring Leroy Sane to Chelsea FC and is a big fan of the Germany international, according to reports.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Chelsea FC boss is a keen admirer of 25-year-old midfielder and that the Blues are expected to “push on” in their attempts to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

The same story claims that Chelsea FC may have to offload some of their players if they want to bring in Sane from Bayern Munich, however.

According to the article, both Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with the former Manchester City star, but it is Chelsea FC who are leading the race because they can offer Champions League football.

The article claims that Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic could all be potentially used as makeweights in a deal for Sane, who has made one assist in three Bundesliga games this season.

Chelsea FC will host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

