Thomas Tuchel: It’s hard to believe how good Chelsea FC star is

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is still stunned by how good N’Golo Kante after his impressive display from the bench in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

The World Cup winner is widely considered to be one of European football’s best holding midfielders and he has been in superb form for Chelsea FC since having signed for them from Leicester City in July 2016.

The 30-year-old has only started once in the Premier League so far this season and he came off the bench at half-time on Sunday, scoring their second goal in the 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

Kante has struggled with an ankle injury in recent weeks but he will now be hoping to stay fit and hold down a more regular spot in the starting line-up as Chelsea FC look to challenge for the title.

Tuchel, who took over from Frank Lampard at the south west London side back in January, has been nothing but impressed by what he has seen from Kante – both in training and in matches.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s game, Tuchel said: “If you have N’Golo [in your team], you have something that everybody is looking for.

“You have everything that you need in midfield. You have work-rate, intensity, ball-wins, skilful play, off the ball, with the ball, dribbling, drive and, today, even a goal.

“I see this every day in training and it’s hard to believe how good he is. Don’t make the mistake of reducing him to ball-wins. He plays excellent in every possession game we have in training.

“He’s a unique guy. We were strong in midfield with him, Jorgi [Jorginho], and Kova [Mateo Kovacic] in the second half.

“N’Golo is N’Golo, he’s fantastic.”

Kante made two assists in 30 Premier League games for Chelsea FC last season, and he also laid on one assist in 13 Champions League games as he helped them to win the European trophy.

He also made four appearances for France in this summer’s Euro 2020 championship.

Meanwhile, Tuchel also praised the performance of defender Thiago Silva, who scored the opener and was named as the man of the match.

“He was outstanding,” Tuchel said of Thiago Silva. “He almost scored twice and he’s so strong.

“The delivery was good for his goal and we are very happy that he was able to score and open the game for us today but his performance even in the first half was outstanding. It was a fantastic performance.’

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip