Thomas Tuchel has told Ben Chilwell that he will need to be patient and keep working hard if he wants to win back his place in the Chelsea FC starting line-up.

The England international is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Blues this season despite having been a regular player for the south west London side last term.

Chilwell scored three goals and made five assists in 27 Premier League games for Chelsea FC last term and also made 10 appearances in the Champions League for the Blues.

However, he has recently fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and as well for the national team.

Marcos Alonso has been starting for the Blues at left-back lately and Tuchel says that Chilwell will need to work hard and prove himself of worthy of a return to the team if he wants to start featuring regularly again.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Tuchel said: “He came from a Champions League win, and from 90 minutes and a strong performance, and had a good end of the season in general.

“Then it was individually for him a tough Euros, because there were chances I think where he thought he could have played, and he did not.

“It was hard for him to totally relax and to get this personal disappointment, that he would never put out on the team, off his shoulders.

“And when he arrived here I felt him a bit mentally tired, a bit still worrying about the situation. Marcos was here the whole pre-season, he did every single training session and he took this opportunity and was so, so great, with such huge quality and attitude.’

“So Marcos was crucial for us from the first day in training, and then he delivered in Chilly’s position. And these are our two specialists for the same position, so this is a tough competition for both of them.

“But he’s in the race now, the situation has changed for him. He’s in a good mental shape and attitude, and a good shape on the pitch. So he can play any minutes. Because you feel he did everything to push the team, you feel part of the team but you don’t feel it really if you don’t sweat it out sometimes on the pitch and you never wear the shirt.

“And if you’re never really involved, it is a strange feeling. Then of course it was necessary to keep training and training for five weeks, continuously, and then he had a break, a personal break.

“We had talks with Chilly about the situation. There are no further worries for Chilly He has to be patient and keep on training.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

