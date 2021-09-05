Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it is an “honour” and a “pleasure” to coach Cesar Azpilicueta at Chelsea FC.

The Spanish full-back has been a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blue back in 2012 and he has been a consistent performer for the south west London side.

Azpilicueta recently made his 300th appearance for the Blues in the Premier League and he has already featured in all three of their top-flight games this term.

Last season, the 32-year-old made 26 appearances in the Premier League for the Blues, scoring one goal and making two assists as they finished fourth in the table.

Now, Tuchel has revealed his delight at being able to coach Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge as the Blues target the Premier League title this season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Tuchel said: “What a fantastic achievement. This is fantastic and the guy totally deserves it.

“To play 300 matches at that kind of level and to win so many trophies, you deserve it. There is no luck behind it, it is all down to hard work and determination.

“It is a pure pleasure to be his coach and an honour. Azpi is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances everyday.

“What you see on a match day is what I see everyday. He lives his role. He is maybe not the leader that you would sometimes expect from outside or in general that we as people expect leaders to be – loud and extroverted.

“He is not this. He is very emotional but he is calm, he leads by example. He is not giving speeches every day. When you put him in every single exercise, you know what the level is up to. The captain is in top shape, has had sleep and looks after himself.

“He is a fantastic captain, a great player and just a really good guy too.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

